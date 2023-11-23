Gordon Food Service in Escanaba helps TV6 Canathon

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Gordon Food Service (GFS) in Escanaba is participating in the TV6 Canathon this year to give more people something to be thankful for.

The store is encouraging its customers to get in the giving spirit. Wednesday, shoppers of all ages expressed their gratefulness for what they have during this holiday season.

“I am grateful that we get to do the holiday with family,” 7-year-old Lilena Compton said. “We can have a bonfire and have lots of fun roasting marshmallows and hotdogs.”

Other shoppers also expressed thankfulness for the loved ones in their lives.

“I’m thankful for my family and the most beautiful woman on the planet, my girlfriend, Abby Tousignant,” said Ben Keller as he picked up a few last-minute Thanksgiving items.

But many people and families in Delta County are struggling to put food on the table, not just on Thanksgiving, but every day. That’s why GFS joined the TV6 Canathon effort this year, said GFS Team Lead Andrea Miller.

“We’ve wanted to assist more in the community to get out there and help everyone else out,” Miller said. “We’re not blind to the people struggling and everyone’s struggling right now.”

Miller said the Escanaba store got every employee on board to encourage shoppers to donate.

At the end of every transaction, cashiers ask customers if they want to donate a specific amount or item to the TV6 Canathon. On Wednesday, cashiers were asking for $1.99 for a 16 oz. bag of spaghetti noodles.

“We’ve been just astounded by how many people have said, ‘Yes,’” Miller said.

Miller added that the need for food at local food pantries is even greater than ever this year.

“The Salvation Army, they’re hurting right now,” Miller said. “They’ve told us that there’s been an increase of 40 percent of people coming in.”

That’s why GFS said it is thankful for each and every donation.

Customers don’t have to purchase from the store to donate since it’s a Delta County drop-off location. Anyone can bring cans in from home and drop them in the donation bin located at the front of the store.

All donations made local, whether canned goods or monetary, stay local.

Click here to find a drop-off location or to make a monetary donation to the TV6 Canathon to help stock shelves at local food pantries.

