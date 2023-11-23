Giving thanks to Marquette Area Public School District staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As families are gathering for Thanksgiving, we decided to take time to recognize those who are making a difference.

Pam Cornock has worked as a paraprofessional in the Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) District for 30 years.

Cornock says her drive comes from the students.

“I just enjoy watching the growth of the kids over the years, you know, they come in as a freshman and it sometimes takes that four years to see the growth and when you do see it you know, it just brings a smile to my face,” Cornock said.

Cornock says looking back on her first day on the job it wasn’t always as easy as it is today.

“It was chaotic. It was first grade. I had no idea what I was doing. Nobody really told you what to do. Now, you see the growth in myself over all of these years. And yeah, you just get better every year with it. I mean you learn different tricks in little things. And so when new parapros are coming in, it’s nice to be able to give them some advice or you know, what can you do? What can I do to help them do their job better,” Cornock said.

Cornock says she is blessed to work with the people she does.

“I’m thankful to have a job and I’m thankful to have a good job that I’ve enjoyed for the last 30 years. I don’t know if everybody finds a job that they can say that they really love and that they would do for 30 years. So I am thankful for that,” Cornock said.

Another person in the MAPS district making a difference is district maintenance worker Kevin Fortin. For 40 years Fortin has made sure everything is in operating order.

Fortin says his journey began as a student custodian when he attended Marquette Senior High School.

“Started here as a custodian afternoon. So I did that for 22 years. Got a day shift job. Then I ended up getting this job. I just basically worked myself off the ladder and landed this maintenance job, and I’ve been doing that now for the last 12 years,” Fortin said.

Fortin says along the way he learned the secret to a long career.

“Well just be passionate about what you want to do, you know, if you’re passionate about what you’re doing it’s never really a job, you know. Sometimes it gets stressful, don’t get me wrong. But that’s just the nature of the beast. You know, it just happens. Sometimes they get would feel like I get more stuff on my plate than I can handle but through the wash it works out and we’re good to go,” Fortin said.

Both say they couldn’t do what they do without the help of everyone who has worked alongside them.

