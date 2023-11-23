Experts give tips to help your mental health this holiday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel, gifts and family are some of the things that can make the holidays stressful.

Experts say there are many strategies can help people keep up with mental well-being, and what helps with stress is different for everyone.

A Suunta Integrative Health Student Intern Lauren Michie said just a walk can make a difference.

“Certainly, holidays can be a stressful time for many of us. There are a lot of different things that we can do for ourselves to support our well-being. One of those is staying active. Even just a small walk each day outside can significantly improve our mood.” said Michie.

A Great Lakes Recovery Centers Drug and Alcohol Counselor said to be careful with alcohol and substance abuse, especially during holidays.

“It’s so part of our culture. Ok, I am feeling uncomfortable, I need to use it. That just sets us down a path. It’s everywhere, it is synonymous with holidays.” said Alexandra.

Both clinics say to take time for you when you need it.

