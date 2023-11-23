Downtown Escanaba celebrates ‘Black Friday on a Tuesday’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holiday festivities in downtown Escanaba on Tuesday capped off with carol singing and a Christmas tree lighting.

The city came together to celebrate ‘Black Friday on a Tuesday.’

After shopping for early holiday deals, families packed the plaza at Ludington Street and 11th Street for hot chocolate and cheer. Heat lamps were set up to help partygoers stay warm in the winter chill while they waited for the main event.

“We had this whole center court full of people,” said Craig Woerpel, director of the Downtown Development Authority, which organized the tree lighting. “City Band was playing. Esky Pops sang just as the countdown happened. And Santa helped light the tree. It was pretty amazing.”

Santa also posed for pictures.

The live garland that lines Ludington Street from one end to the other was lit at the same time as the tree.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.