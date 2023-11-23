Delta County comes together for TV6 Canathon

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market is just one of 20 drop-off locations in Delta County for the annual TV6 Canathon.

Representatives from the Salvation Army in Delta County told TV6 that requests for food assistance have increased 50 percent from last year, but food donations have stayed the same.

On Tuesday, the donation bin at Elmer’s was emptied multiple times because it overflowed with donations.

Matthew Meerstein, Elmer’s pricing manager, said the community and their customers are coming together to support the hungry.

“When they come through our lines, they’re asking, ‘Hey, where do we donate for the TV6 Canathon?’” Meerstein said. “It’s happened multiple times today even. I point to them and say, ‘Hey, we have a bin over here.’ I send them over to it, and they are very joyful to be donating to a good cause.”

This year, TV6 partnered with United Way of Marquette County to receive monetary donations to help food pantries that need to purchase perishable items, like milk, or restock their shelves.

Click here for more information on how to donate online or to find a drop-off location.

