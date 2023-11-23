Copper Shores Community Health Foundation prepares for Giving Tuesday Live Event

A tent will be set up in the central courtyard area of the mall alongside non-profits...
A tent will be set up in the central courtyard area of the mall alongside non-profits benefitting from the campaign(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF) is holding its live Giving Tuesday campaign event in a brand-new location.

The Foundation will be accepting cash, check and card donations in person at the Copper Country Mall.

A tent will be set up in the central courtyard area, alongside non-profits benefitting from the campaign. According to CSCHF Director of Marketing and Donor Relations Michael Babcock, it makes a lot of sense to hold the event at the mall.

“It’s right in the central part of the Copper Country,” said Babcock. “It’s equidistant from Copper Harbor, to Ontonagon, to L’Anse, roughly, and we wanted somewhere where everybody would have a chance to go out there. Parking is easy, it’s very accessible from that perspective, and we know the weather is not going to be an issue.”

Babcock notes the choice to choose the mall was also based on community sentiment.

“I have such warm memories of that central area of the mall, and I know many other people do too,” continued Babcock. “So, when we were looking at a spot where we could bring Giving Tuesday out into the community, we wanted to find somewhere that had those kinds of feelings towards it.

Food will also be for sale by the foundation’s Meals on Wheels program, the same food that they cook for seniors in the area. All funds will go directly to the program.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. To learn more about the nonprofits benefiting from the campaign and how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

The TV6 Canathon donation bin at Gordon Food Service is located inside at the front of the store.
Gordon Food Service in Escanaba helps TV6 Canathon
Race organizers expect between 140 to 150 participants to show up Thanksgiving morning for the...
Thanksgiving race ‘trots’ along for 25th year
Crowds packed the plaza in downtown Escanaba to watch the annual tree lighting.
Downtown Escanaba celebrates ‘Black Friday on a Tuesday’
Drivers from across Dickinson County lined up outside the Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson...
Marfield Medical Center Dickinson gives 500 free thanksgiving dinners
The annual TV6 Canathon runs through December 1.
Delta County comes together for TV6 Canathon