Copper Shores Community Health Foundation prepares for Giving Tuesday Live Event

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF) is holding its live Giving Tuesday campaign event in a brand-new location.

The Foundation will be accepting cash, check and card donations in person at the Copper Country Mall.

A tent will be set up in the central courtyard area, alongside non-profits benefitting from the campaign. According to CSCHF Director of Marketing and Donor Relations Michael Babcock, it makes a lot of sense to hold the event at the mall.

“It’s right in the central part of the Copper Country,” said Babcock. “It’s equidistant from Copper Harbor, to Ontonagon, to L’Anse, roughly, and we wanted somewhere where everybody would have a chance to go out there. Parking is easy, it’s very accessible from that perspective, and we know the weather is not going to be an issue.”

Babcock notes the choice to choose the mall was also based on community sentiment.

“I have such warm memories of that central area of the mall, and I know many other people do too,” continued Babcock. “So, when we were looking at a spot where we could bring Giving Tuesday out into the community, we wanted to find somewhere that had those kinds of feelings towards it.

Food will also be for sale by the foundation’s Meals on Wheels program, the same food that they cook for seniors in the area. All funds will go directly to the program.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. To learn more about the nonprofits benefiting from the campaign and how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.