Community holds 4th annual Thanksgiving dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County community members made sure everyone had a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Hundreds gathered for the fourth annual Friends Helping Friends Community Thanksgiving dinner at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge on Thursday. Event Organizer Dawn Lambert says a lot of preparation went into this special meal.

“Today, we have delivered 632 meals across Marquette County. We had 266 takeouts and about 160 dine-in people today. We started cooking turkeys yesterday. We have cooked 600 pounds of turkey,” Lambert said.

Lambert says there is no other place she would rather be on Thanksgiving.

“To me this is what a holiday is about. It’s not about what I get, but it’s about giving back and my volunteers that come and help with this field the same way,” Lambert said.

Lambert says this event couldn’t have happened without the volunteers.

“This would not happen if it weren’t for the volunteers, right the volunteers go out on the delivery trail. They’ve been out on the delivery trail since 9 o’clock this morning. I just hope that they have some comradery today. They’re not home by themselves and they enjoyed this meal,” Lambert said.

Volunteer Jason Argall says he hopes everyone who received a meal knows that it took many people to make it happen.

“I just hope they feel the gratitude of all the work that the volunteers put in. It just a little bit that I’m doing. It is nothing compared to what other guys are doing in the kitchen with the prep of the food and planting that Dawn does for about a month and a half two months that she puts in and the planning organizing of it,” Argall said.

Argall says this event shows the importance of the community coming together.

“Our community is awesome,” Argall said. “Whenever there’s a giving people are just willing to come out and volunteer time and do whatever they have to help make the event go smoothly.”

Lambert says she’s grateful for the many community members who helped make Thursday happen.

