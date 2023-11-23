Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow

A front is moving out of the U.P., but colder and breezy air will follow this Thanksgiving. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day and wind gusts will range 25-30mph near Lake Superior. A few lake-effect snow showers will be around in the east. It increases tonight through tomorrow. Snow totals will range from 1-3″, mainly in the east. The weekend will be seasonal. On Sunday a front will bring some scattered snow. The pattern will be colder and more active next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with lake effect snow in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

