Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow
A front is moving out of the U.P., but colder and breezy air will follow this Thanksgiving. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day and wind gusts will range 25-30mph near Lake Superior. A few lake-effect snow showers will be around in the east. It increases tonight through tomorrow. Snow totals will range from 1-3″, mainly in the east. The weekend will be seasonal. On Sunday a front will bring some scattered snow. The pattern will be colder and more active next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with lake effect snow in the east
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Friday: Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered light snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Tuesday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered light snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
