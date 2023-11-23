Attorney General Dana Nessel campaigns to prevent scams this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From email and text phishing to fake websites, the world of digital scamming has become more complex.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it also becomes more common during the holiday season.

“We are really concerned right now about artificial intelligence scams. So, you might get a call from someone you think is a friend, a family member, or a loved one. Sounds exactly like them but it’s not them at all,” said Nessel.

That’s why the AG’s Office has resumed its annual campaign to help Michiganders prevent being scammed. The Consumer Protection website has information on recent data breaches, scams, verified charities and ways to help report a scam.

Nessel said the number of scams has not decreased and it’s not just seniors who are affected.

“This is not specific to a particular age, particular generation. Yes, typically seniors are the most likely to fall victim to scams but we are seeing it more and more with millennials, Generation Z,” said Nessel.

Nessel said many scams can seem convincingly real. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said if you happen to get caught in a scam, reach out for assistance and take some important steps to protect yourself.

“Contact your local police department and have them document what happened to you. Second of all contact your credit card or however you paid for it. Contact them and freeze your credit card to make sure there are no other charges,” said Zyburt.

Nessel and Zyburt say it’s important to remember if something seems too good to be true it’s probably a scam.

