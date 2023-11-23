70 years later: researchers talk Kinross Incident research, progress of Open Skies Project

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 70 years ago, an unexplained occurrence known as the Kinross Incident took place near the former Calumet Air Force Station in Keweenaw County.

“On November 23rd, 1953, there was an unidentified aircraft detected off of Lake Superior at the radar station here,” said Calumet Air Force Station Heritage Museum President Kyle Kary. “They wanted to identify it, so they scrambled a fighter jet from Kinross Air Force Base and sent up the jet to investigate.”

First Lieutenant Felix Moncla and Second Lieutenant Robert Wilson were aboard the F-89C. However, neither would return from the mission. About 77 miles north of the Calumet station, both aircraft ‘converged’ on the radar, and vanished. A search that spanned multiple days turned up nothing.

According to Kary, rumors and varying accounts have muddied the facts in the decades since. He and his partners have worked hard to compile the most accurate report of events possible.

“We still have a lot of research to do,” continued Kary. “There’s a lot of information that is still missing or incomplete. This is by no means a completely done document at this point. We still want to continue this for quite some time.”

Kary and his partners only learned of the incident following their purchase of the base in 2021. The group is working to restore the property and its history, an effort they’ve called the Open Skies Project. Currently, they are using state grant funding to make further progress.

“That’s really going to help us get through that first step of boarding up everything,” said Calumet Air Force Station Heritage Museum Secretary and Researcher Zach Garner. “Repairing a couple of major structural things to prevent anything from falling over, and that will really put us in a good place with this facility to begin that revitalization process in the next year or so.”

Kary and Garner have published their compilation of findings on the project’s website. To learn more about the incident and the project’s history, click here.

