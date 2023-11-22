You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The city of Wakefield will open Old US-2 to be used as a segment of snowmobile trail two again...
Wakefield to open Old US-2 for snowmobile traffic

Latest News

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Derek and Charlye Swajanen join Kevin McNulty and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today LIVE at...
Powerhouse Baseball and Softball facility in full swing
As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season. ...
Nessel launches website, campaign to protect residents from holiday scams