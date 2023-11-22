UPAWS to open Holiday Pop-Up Shop

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for a gift for a pet lover in your life, UPAWS has you covered.

The shelter is opening its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop just in time for Black Friday. This year the shop is in UPAWS’ community room instead of the Westwood Mall. Shoppers will find a host of pet-related items purchased from small businesses.

UPAWS says there’s something for everybody at the shop.

“We have such a variety of things,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “Of course [we have] your traditional UPAWS apparel and hats and such, but a lot of fun clothing and puzzles and ornaments and beautiful nightlights. I have all kinds of things that are unique.”

UPAWS’ Holiday Pop-Up Shop will open on Black Friday and will stay open until the end of December.

The hours this weekend are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Click here to check later dates the shop will be open.

