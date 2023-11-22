TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Investigates an industry we rely on regularly in Upper Michigan and beyond: gas stations.

During the holidays, especially, people travel. And for those hitting the road, they need gas to do it.

Two new companies have started to show up across the U.P.

We checked in with GasBuddy, a company that gathers data on stations across the country, and gas station management to break down what we can expect in the future.

“Motorists are seeing new names in the game of selling gasoline and they are seeing low prices as a result of that,” says Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy analyst.

Whether it’s Holiday, Circle K, Kwik Trip, Krist or one of many other companies, for those driving anywhere, they need gas and somewhere to get it. In the U.P., De Haan says a service once few and far between is becoming more prevalent.

“We’ve seen a lot of expansions, a lot of new chains coming into Northern Michigan, Kwik Trip being one of them, a company based in Wisconsin,” De Haan says. “We’ve seen a lot of other activity in the lower part of Michigan as well. A lot of these stations, a lot of these bigger companies have certainly evolved in the last five to 10 years. There’s a lot more fresh market offerings. People actually want to go inside of a C-Store.”

De Haan says a lot has changed recently.

In October, Kwik Trip opened a new location in Iron Mountain and a month later, opened in another location: Kingsford, with CEO Scott Zietlow on-site, confirming there will be more elsewhere in the U.P.

“Our thoughts are to have 16 to 20 locations within that area, and you have to have enough stores to start out with to make sense from a business perspective and a delivery perspective,” Zietlow says.

While we didn’t speak on-camera, TV6 talked with Krist Oil’s marketing and beverage manager, Katelyn Tessin over email.

Krist opened its newest store in Quinnesec in 2022.

While she couldn’t comment on future plans in terms of new locations, Tessin says stores recently started a rewards program and are planning to expand Hunt Brothers Pizza to Crystal Falls, Quinnesec, Chassell, Hancock and Iron Mountain.

According to GasBuddy, these updates are the response to new competition.

“It’s going to mean the established stations that have been there are going to have to up their game to match those,” De Haan says.

A drive through townships across the map, including Negaunee in Marquette County, makes signs of more acquisitions and rebranding clear, with the Holiday sign in Negaunee being switched out for Circle K on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The same sight to the west in Champion is Koski Korners, recently a BP station but now a Circle K.

A quick phone call to planning and zoning departments in a range of townships shows change, but planners say there will not necessarily be expansion.

For example, according to the Chocolay Township Planning Department in Marquette County, there are three gas stations in the township and no current plans or proposals to bring in more.

In the City of Marquette, city planners tell us there are six gas stations and no future proposals.

We called several other townships, including Negaunee and Marquette Township, and have not yet heard back.

“It’s a big shakeup,” De Haan says. “It is going to mean that stations are going to have to be more competitive with what they are offering in their store with how their store looks like. It’s kind of like brand-new, shiny construction. Everyone wants to check it out. There could be some thrills, fresh offerings that you may not have seen before, a wider variety of food in these convenience stores.”

That’s something Zietlow at Kwik Trip says is a part of many new stations’ gameplans.

“We enjoy competition,” Zietlow says. “That makes all of us better. But what we believe is the footprint, the size of the store that we have, which is at times more of a grocery store than a convenience store and then the food offerings that we have are unique.”

TV6 also reached out to Circle K, LaFaive Convenience Stores and Kassel to see what their plans are for the future in Upper Michigan but did not hear back.

In the second half of our investigation, TV6 spoke with a frequent driver in Upper Michigan to see how these changes and expansions have been felt from a consumer standpoint.

