Trillium House to host blood drive

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week.

The Trillium House is participating by hosting a blood drive. Folks can visit the home on Tuesday to donate blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Every participant will receive a homemade cookie after donating.

The Trillium House says it’s giving back to the community because Marquette has been so generous to it in the past.

“Our community has been so kind and generous to us and the people who live here and our residents who have come through Trillium House that we were just looking for a way to give back,” said Melissa Cavill, Trillium House executive director.

The blood drive will be at the Trillium House in Marquette on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You don’t have to pre-register, but you can schedule an appointment by calling (906) 264-5026 or visiting the front desk.

