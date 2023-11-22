Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk

FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

As part of what the company described as a routine review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked. Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started. The company said it doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. All other Wrangler models have been deemed safe by Stellantis, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The SUVs affected by the recall can still be driven until they are fixed, but Stellantis is recommending they be parked away from buildings and not be charged until they can be repaired. The fixes involve either resetting or updating the software, or replacing the vehicle’s battery pack.

Stellantis plans to contact the owners of the SUVs that need to be fixed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation

Latest News

Small businesses across the nation prepare for big shopping weekend; Trending Topics:...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/22/2023
FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The...
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto’s bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
Judge Mazzuchi will be the first female portrait to hang in the Marquette County Circuit Court.
Marquette County Circuit Court reveals portrait of Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi
Every participant will receive a homemade cookie after donating.
Trillium House to host blood drive
The DDA says small businesses rely on the holiday traffic to keep their doors open.
DDA encourages shopping local during Small Business Saturday