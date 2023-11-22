State snowmobile trails to open December 1st

(WLUC) - State-designated snowmobile trails will open Dec, 1.

The state-designated snowmobile trails will be open until March 31. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said you can buy your snowmobile permits online at Michigan.gov. The DNR also said you can purchase a permit from most local gas stations. DNR Upper Peninsula trails coordinator Ron Yesney said the snowmobile program is 100% funded by trail program dollars.

“We have about sixty-eight clubs statewide and what I really want to highlight is all the work that the snowmobile clubs do to sign, brush, maintain and groom trails,” Yesney said. “We wouldn’t have these trails if it wasn’t for the volunteers that go out and make these trails possible,”

The DNR said these trails are important for the community as Upper Michigan is the number one place for snowmobile riding.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.