Shannon’s Home Cooking hosting free Thanksgiving dinner at 906 Community Church

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - In the heart of Forsyth Township, a collaborative spirit is brewing as local businesses join forces to host a Thanksgiving dinner for the Marquette County community.

Shannon Greathouse of Shannon’s Home Cooking has organized and hosted a free dinner for the past four Thanksgiving holidays.

The initiative not only showcases the unity within the community but emphasizes the importance of giving back during the holiday season.

Greathouse is cooking for upwards of 350 people again this Thanksgiving and gets emotional explaining why she does it year after year.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with organizers and volunteers of a free community dinner for Marquette County.

This free community dinner is made possible by the community.

Dis n’ Dat and Poppi’s Pizzeria Mozzi have played a huge role in collecting donations for the dinner.

Miriam Dwelley says she volunteers her time to this free dinner because “The ministry my dad put forward when he was alive was feeding the community and showing people that you care and that you do love them through feeding them.”

This free dinner is for anyone, whether you’re alone, with family, have money, or don’t.

The free Thanksgiving dinner is being held at the 906 Community Church, located at 302 Explorer Street in K.I. Sawyer.

A team of volunteers will also deliver meals throughout Marquette County if you’re unable to dine in.

Dinner starts at 2:00 p.m. at the church and you can sign up for delivery by messaging Shannon’s Home Cooking or Dis n’ Dat on Facebook or calling/texting Miriam Dwelley at (906) 869-1148.

