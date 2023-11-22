Salvation Army in Marquette County feeds community with free Thanksgiving meal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday afternoon the Salvation Army in Marquette County had a free Thanksgiving lunch for the community.

As members of the Marquette County community walked into the Salvation Army, they said the smell of pie and turkey filled the air. The Marquette Salvation Army said they were proud to have served over 150 people for its Thanksgiving Day meal. They also said the meal was open to all ages and free of charge.

“We have a lot of our regulars that come on in Monday through Fridays that do rely on the feed program. So, they are going to be in here and have a lot of other people that we don’t see on a regular basis that are just coming in for a nice hot meal and it is a community dinner for a reason,” Salvation Army Corps Captain Officer and Pastor Matthew Darrow said. “So, we want to promote community involvement and also the fact that we want to be a part of the community as everybody else is a part of that as well,”

Darrow said the organization received hundreds of donated cookies from the new Panera Bread.

“We are the first nonprofit to go and ask them to see if it would be possible to receive some bakery donations at the end of the day,” Darrow said. “Last night our case worker went out to Panera and picked up a nice donation from them and we have some fresh cookies for today,”

The county’s Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Kristina Mutersbaugh also said they serve this meal to make sure no one is spending their Thanksgiving eating alone.

“It’s open to anybody who might not have a family event or a church event or something and they can come here, and they can find fellowship and really good food and just enjoy the season and the holiday,” Muterbaugh said.

Mutersbaugh said the Salvation Army will be closed on Thanksgiving, so they are glad they got to feed people. The nonprofit also said they want to thank all its volunteers for making this possible.

