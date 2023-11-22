Project Keep Kids Warm is in need of donations

How to help & where to send your monetary donations
Project Keep Kids Warm needs donations
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Project Keep Kids Warm Coordinator Dick Derby stops by the morning newscast to talk to Mandy Koskela about why donations are needed to help kids stay warm this winter.

Derby says you can send monetary donations in check form to Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming, P.O. Box 342. Fill the memo line out as “Project KKW.”

