Powerhouse Baseball and Softball facility in full swing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the opening of an indoor baseball and softball facility in Marquette, area athletes can get a leg up on their sport during the winter months.

Upper Michigan Today took Wednesday’s show on the road to Powerhouse Baseball and Softball to check out what it has to offer.

But first, TV6 Sports Director Kevin McNulty joins Tia Trudgeon to talk Thanksgiving weekend sports.

Powerhouse owner Derek Swajanen says he opened the facility because there isn’t a practice space like it in Marquette.

He hopes it will alleviate driving time for athletes and parents who seek indoor ball facilities in Wisconsin or downstate, and create more time for athletes to hone in on their sport.

The facility is equipped with everything you need for a successful practice, from real leather balls, tees, bats, a pitching machine, radar guns, video equipment, and more.

“If a player wants to play at the collegiate level, or play at a high level of travel ball, it will give them the opportunity... We have all of the training mechanisms” says Swajanen as he walks Upper Michigan Today through Powerhouse’s features.

High school athlete Charlye Swajanen trains rigorously for softball but says she’s often had to miss a day of practice due to a lack of indoor practice facilities in the area. Before Powerhouse opened, she traveled with her parents to Appleton twice a week to train.

For the rest of the show, Tia and Kevin get their hands on equipment and have some fun.

First, they hit the tees...

...before stepping into the batting cage...

...and finally stepping up to the pitcher’s mound.

Swajanen says regular time slots for facility use are filling up quickly, but he plans to keep the weekends open for private rentals.

You can rent it out for individual use, coaching sessions, or parties for $30 an hour, or buy a package of 10 hour-long sessions for $250.

You can also schedule a private hitting, pitching, or fielding lesson for $50 an hour.

You can book your time slot and learn more about the facility at powerhousebsf.com.

Powerhouse Baseball and Softball is located at 1025 Washington St. in Marquette.

