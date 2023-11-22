A pleasant travel day then cold & blustery

Isolated sprinkles come to an end this morning. Travel conditions will be dry today across the region. A cold front and upper-level trough dig through tonight into tomorrow. It will bring colder and blustery conditions for the rest of the week. Northwesterly winds will gust around 25-30mph. Temperatures will trend below normal in the 20s. These conditions combined will cause wind chill values to be in the teens and even single digits at times for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This weekend will be more seasonal. The pattern becomes more active next week.

Today: Morning sprinkles. Then, partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thanksgiving: Blustery, partly cloudy, and colder with isolated snow

>Highs: upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late-day light scattered snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Light snow and colder

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.