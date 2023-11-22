NMU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to host Giving Week

There will be toy donations boxes around the NMU Superior Dome and Physical Education Instructional Facility from Dec. 3 to 9(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has found a way to give back to the Marquette community.

From Dec. 3 to 9, there will be toy donation boxes around the Physical Education Instructional Facility and the Superior Dome for donation items. Committee Member Mia Strazny, who is also part of the swim and dive team, says that on Dec. 9, they will have three events taking place.

“At 11 a.m. on December 9 we have the women’s basketball game against Saginaw Valley where you can donate any old gently used toys or new toys at that game, then at 1 p.m. for the men’s basketball game these donations can also be made,” Strazny said.

Club members also that same night they will have a teddy bear toss during the men’s hockey game.

