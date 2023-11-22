NMU Puckheads to host second annual Thanksgiving dinner for students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students who did not go home for the Thanksgiving break don’t have to miss out on a warm meal to celebrate the holiday.

Thursday evening, with the help of donations from NMU Dining Services, the student organization the NMU Puckheads will host a Thanksgiving dinner. This marks the second year organizers have put the event together. The dinner is free, attendees are encouraged to bring their friends, and there is no need to sign up.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. in the Lodge inside The Woods residence halls on NMU’s campus.

