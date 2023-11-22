Mostly calm Thanksgiving with cooler air approaching

Temperatures could dip into the teens by Friday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Calm conditions remain for Wednesday going into Thanksgiving but a small brush of snow is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Snow chances diminish by Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the northwest will approach late Thursday allowing cooler air and blustery conditions to move in. Winds could be around 20-30 mph in some areas near the lake shore.

Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly cloudy; blustery with winds around 20-30 mph

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy; light lake effect snow along NW wind belts in the east

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; calm and seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances for snow late in the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy; scattered snow chances and cool

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

