Michigan man charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots self with gun found in SUV

A 44-year-old Michigan man has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of a 2-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found in an SUV
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 44-year-old Michigan man has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of a 2-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found in an SUV.

The charge was announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. The Associated Press is not using the man's name pending a court arraignment.

The man has previous convictions that include carrying a concealed weapon, carjacking, fleeing police and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, according to court documents.

The boy and his mother were in an SUV that was stopped Oct. 24 at a gas station in Lansing while the man went inside. The woman told police that the boy climbed into the front seat and that she was on the phone and not paying attention when she heard an "explosion," court documents said.

Surveillance video showed the woman getting out of the vehicle holding the boy, a gun fall from the vehicle and a small bullet hole in the SUV's window. It also showed the man putting the gun back in the vehicle and driving away.

The child died at a hospital and the man was arrested later the same day.

Days later, police found the gun’s barrel hidden inside wall insulation in a Lansing home. The SUV was found burned in a field.

Most Read

NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation

Latest News

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to a reporter from The Associated Press during...
UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers
Detroit Lions
Lions have little time to celebrate comeback win over the Bears with Packers up next on Thanksgiving
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh signals for a touchdown while looking at the replay...
Jim Harbaugh leans on ‘Ted Lasso’ to deal with challenges for No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally, Sept....
Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence