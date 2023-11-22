Menominee Maroons’ football prepares for Division 7 State Championship at Ford Field

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Football history for the Menominee Maroons runs deep, and this year another chance to etch their name in the history books as they have made it to the Division 7 State Championship at Ford Field.

The Maroons’ last state championship was 16 years ago, back in 2007 when they took down Jackson Lumen Christi to claim the title. The Maroons’ quarterback in those days was Ethan Shaver. He says the Menominee football culture starts the first time you lace up the cleats.

“When you play football at Menominee, you start in pop warner from 4th grade all the way on, so some of those people on your team you’ve been playing football with for years. For most kids who don’t go on to play to play college football, I mean that was your final game to play with them so that’s definitely a memory you will always remember,” said Shaver.

A band of brothers since the beginning, and this year is the same story just a different chapter, as Menominee will take the field with the Lumen Christi Titans once again, looking to bring home another banner. To prepare for the dome environment at Ford Field on Sunday, the Maroons practiced indoors this week at the Marinette Recreation Center. Although it’s a slight change of pace, the team knows it will prepare them.

“It feels different especially like for the game too. We are going to be indoors and it’s going to be like 70-71 degrees especially up in the U.P. Playing outside it’s cold, even in years past it’s been snowing so I mean it feels good to be indoors and it will be good to get used to it,” said senior Jeremy Salmi.

“The turf like, it’s a lot more slippery and that’s something we have to prepare for, keeping our footing. Yeah, just really getting used to the turf and not playing outside,” said senior tight end, Eli Beal.

For this year’s Maroons, most of whom were in diapers during that 2007 run, know as their dreams come true this weekend, they’re not only representing Menominee, but the entire U.P.

“I think the kids are excited. I think any high school kid in Michigan dreams of someday playing at Ford Field and if anything, a senior to be able to end your career there,” said Menominee head coach Chad Brandt. “Super looking forward to it and the opportunity that these kids have and they’re going to be with their families on Thursday and watch the Packers and Lions play on Thursday and say yeah, in a couple days were going to be playing there. That’s very exciting.”

“Ever since I was a little kid, me and my family were huge Lions fans. Every high schooler’s dream is to make it to the state championship and I get that, plus I get to play on my favorite team’s field, so it’s kind of a plus and I’m really excited,’ said Salmi. “I’m going to be running out of the same tunnel the Lions are– my favorite team.”

Maroon legend and head coach of the 2006 and 2007 state champions Ken Hofer once said, “Because of the hard work they put in, before the season, during the season and always working hard so that when it came time that things were a little bit rough, they got the job done.”

We will have to see if the Maroons can get the job done this Sunday at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

