Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport adjusts for Thanksgiving travel

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - For those who are planning to hit the road or fly this week officials are saying a record number of drivers and airplane passengers will be traveling.

“AAA forecasts that about 1.7 million Michiganders will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Woodland explained this is the third-highest number of Thanksgiving travelers. She said travel demand has been high all year.

“With more people taking to the roads and the skies, travelers should expect busy roadways, long lines at TSA,” Woodland said. “Be prepared, plan ahead, and, of course, always be courteous to others.”

Meanwhile, Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport will have a little less congestion. This fall, the airport had Delta and American flights departing at nearly the same time.

Airport Director Duane DuRay said the schedule has changed.

“Prior to November, we had two round trips a day with American and one round trip a day with Delta,” DuRay said. “American has gone back to their normal winter schedule, where they give us one round trip a day.”

DuRay explained the back-to-back flights created an overflow of passengers in the airport.

“Our sterile area is earmarked for 100 passengers, and we were seeing well over 100 passengers per flight,” DuRay said. “So, we had to meter our passengers in there to accommodate the space and to make sure everybody was safe and comfortable.”

DuRay said he appreciates the patience and continued support from the Marquette County community.

Looking past the holidays, DuRay said plans have been drawn up to expand the terminal.

DuRay said the next step is bringing the drafts to the Marquette County Board.

