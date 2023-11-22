Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors

The Marquette Farmers Market.
The Marquette Farmers Market.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Farmers Market is continuing its season indoors.

The outdoor season officially closed at the end of October. Now, vendors can meet indoors at the Marquette Commons.

New this year for the Marquette Farmers Market was an additional market on Wednesdays.

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Manager Sara Johnson said the outdoor season saw a massive spike in visitors.

“We have data that shows that attendance increased about 630%,” Johnson said. “So, a lot more foot traffic, and it was attended really by both our local community as well as visitors. It was nearly a 50%-50% split.”

The indoor farmers market will be closed Saturday, Nov. 25 but will continue until Dec. 16.

