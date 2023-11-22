Marquette County Circuit Court reveals portrait of Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi

Judge Mazzuchi will be the first female portrait to hang in the Marquette County Circuit Court.
Judge Mazzuchi will be the first female portrait to hang in the Marquette County Circuit Court.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 15 years of serving on the Marquette County Circuit Court, Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi has officially retired.

Many people came out to support Judge Mazzuchi as her retirement portrait was revealed. Judge Mazzuchi will be the first female portrait to hang in the Marquette County Circuit Court.

She said this was possible because of the people who paved the way before her.

“I feel like by the time I was in law school it was about half female, I just owe most of it to the people who paved the way for me to walk down,” said the judge. “I really am proud. I’m proud of the work and I’m just happy to be here with family and friends.”

The now-retired Judge said she is comfortable retiring because she trusts her successors.

“I have total confidence and the county will be well served by Judges Griffin and soon-to-be Judge Wiese, I’ve worked with both of them, and I think they’ll both serve very honorably so I’m happy to turn the gavel over,” said Mazzuchi.

Judge Mazzuchi said she will likely serve in some kind of visiting capacity from time to time, but for now, she will be taking some time to decompress and regroup.

Mazzuchi said thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with her.

