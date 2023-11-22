Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information related to a homicide that happened 36 years ago.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release Wednesday morning that says the body of 32-year-old David Hunner was found in the Town of Niagara on Nov. 24, 1987. Investigators say Hunner was the victim of a homicide at his makeshift camp in the Marinette County forest.

Hunner was last seen alive on Nov. 14, 1987, investigators say. He was from Green Bay. The homicide investigation is not yet resolved.

The sheriff’s office did not say what prompted the press release Wednesday, and no one from the office was available to answer any immediate questions.

If you have information relating to this case, you can call the tip line at 715-732-7310 or Marinette County Crimestoppers at 800-427-5857 or go to mmcrimestoppers.com.

