Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly requests canned food donations

By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - All across the U.P, numerous organizations are assisted by the TV6 Canathon annually, especially in Houghton County.

One of these groups is Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Hancock. The chapter provides non-perishable food to seniors in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties monthly. This comes from a food pantry kept stocked year-round through donations from sources like the TV6 Canathon.

This year, donations are more important than ever.

“We do hold our annual food Drive with the Lamda Chi fraternity, and this year that brought in about 4,500 pounds,” said Chapter Executive Director Carol Korpela. “That’s not enough to fill our pantry. We’re easily distributing 15,000 to 20,000 pounds each year, so, the Canathon helps supplement that.”

The chapter is looking for donations of small cans and boxes of food in order to make it easier for seniors to prepare.

“Tuna, Tuna helper, canned corn, canned vegetables, canned peaches,” continued Korpela. “Any type of non-perishable food that could stock their pantry.”

The chapter is also being assisted by schools in the area, including Copper Island Academy. Students and parents have been dropping off donations there. Students are also showing their support through creating posters for the event and encouraging others, and themselves, to donate.

“They’ve been working on them the last week, they really took their time,” said Copper Island Academy Fourth Grade Teacher Wendy Freeman. “They wanted to make sure that advertised the Canathon so that everybody would have a chance to see what kinds of goods and food they could donate.”

Little Brothers will go around to these schools and pick up the donations once the Canathon ends. They are asking for volunteers to help out. To contact Little Brothers, call (906) 482-6944, or visit their headquarters at 527 Hancock Street in Hancock.

