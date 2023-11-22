Lakeview kindergarteners spread Thanksgiving cheer

Lakeview kindergarten classes sing to residents at the Lakeview Senior Apartments
Lakeview kindergarten classes sing to residents at the Lakeview Senior Apartments
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lakeview kindergarten class walked over to the Lakeview Senior Apartments to spread some Thanksgiving cheer on Wednesday.

The kids brought over some projects they made and sang some Thanksgiving songs. Christina Clow, Lakeview Elementary kindergarten teacher, said this helps connect the kids with the community and share the joy the kindergarteners have with senior citizens.

Clow said this is a tradition that many of the kids anticipate.

“The kids absolutely look forward to it. They love learning the songs and they’re so excited to share their songs and have people be excited to see them too,” said Clow.

The teachers and kids brought over a handmade turkey that they all signed specially for the senior citizens.

