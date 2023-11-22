Gwinn area organizations receive grants totaling $25K

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five southern Marquette County organizations received $25,000 in grants on Wednesday.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County teamed up with the Gwinn Area Community Fund to support food pantries, community events, and senior and recreation programming in the Gwinn area. The grant cycle was made possible by a large donation from a private donor.

The Gwinn St. Vincent DePaul food pantry received the biggest grant of $10,000. It will be used to replace the pantry’s freezer and light system.

The Gwinn Area Community Fund says the grants will make a big difference to folks in the community.

“We’re able to really zero in on specific needs and these grants are going to go a long way towards supporting programs that are going to deal with those issues,” said John Maki, Gwinn Area Community Fund president.

The Gwinn Seed Library, Forsyth Senior Center, Sawyer Community Enrichment Programs, and the Skandia Township Recreational Facilities also all received grants.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.