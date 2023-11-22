Gwinn area organizations receive grants totaling $25K

The Community Foundation of Marquette County and Gwinn Area Community Fund present a check to...
The Community Foundation of Marquette County and Gwinn Area Community Fund present a check to the Gwinn St. Vincent DePaul food pantry.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five southern Marquette County organizations received $25,000 in grants on Wednesday.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County teamed up with the Gwinn Area Community Fund to support food pantries, community events, and senior and recreation programming in the Gwinn area. The grant cycle was made possible by a large donation from a private donor.

The Gwinn St. Vincent DePaul food pantry received the biggest grant of $10,000. It will be used to replace the pantry’s freezer and light system.

The Gwinn Area Community Fund says the grants will make a big difference to folks in the community.

“We’re able to really zero in on specific needs and these grants are going to go a long way towards supporting programs that are going to deal with those issues,” said John Maki, Gwinn Area Community Fund president.

The Gwinn Seed Library, Forsyth Senior Center, Sawyer Community Enrichment Programs, and the Skandia Township Recreational Facilities also all received grants.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation

Latest News

Lakeview kindergarten classes sing to residents at the Lakeview Senior Apartments
Lakeview kindergarteners spread Thanksgiving cheer
During the Marquette Salvation Army Thanksgiving Lunch on Wednesday, the community said the pie...
Salvation Army in Marquette County feeds community with free Thanksgiving meal
UPAWS' Holiday Pop-Up Shop.
UPAWS to open Holiday Pop-Up Shop
Starting December 1st, you still start to see a lot of snowmobile riders around the U.P.
State snowmobile trails to open December 1st