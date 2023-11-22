Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A potential rocket launch site project in Marquette County may have hit a dead end.

The Powell Township Board passed a resolution Tuesday night. The board said a requested township zoning ordinance to ban launch sites is not necessary.

That’s because the township attorney says a rocket launch site or spaceport facility is already prohibited within Powell Township under the terms of the current Zoning Ordinance.

A rocket launch site was proposed three years ago for the Granot Loma property between Marquette and Big Bay.

Opposition to the project quickly formed, because of fears of harm to Lake Superior.

Under the Township Zoning Ordinance, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) plan for a 2,892-acre rocket launch site at Granot Loma near Thoneys Point is “legally prohibited within Powell Township,” according to the ordinance.

The resolution says current plans from MAMA would be inconsistent with current and future land uses and planning goals as defined in the Township Master Plan.

Responding to a recently filed citizens’ petition requesting official zoning action against the launch plan, the Board found constructing and operating a rocket launch spaceport at Granot Loma is against the law.

The ordinance says it would be considered “illegal spot zoning” and “would be inconsistent with the current and future land uses and planning goals as defined in the Master Plan of the Township.”

Dennis Ferraro, president of Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior (CSCLS), a local non-profit that organized opposition to the launch plan, said the resolution protects the citizens of the area and the land they live on.

“This official Resolution is an important policy statement by the Township officials. It mirrors and expresses the values and the will of their citizens and all of the citizens of Marquette County, and beyond, making it clear that this type of destructive industrialization of our precious freshwater coast will not be tolerated,” Ferraro said.

Also present at the meeting was Jane Fitkin, CSCLS director of outreach, who thanked all the people involved in the effort to stop the proposed spaceport.

“This is great news for Lake Superior and the people who rely on it,” Fitkin said. “Thanks to all of you who have supported this effort, and we hope you will continue to support our work defending the Superior shoreline.”

TV6 has attempted to ask MAMA for updates on its plans and its financing for several months, but we have not heard a response.

