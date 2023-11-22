Gov. Whitmer lowering flags to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered to have U.S. and Michigan flags across Michigan at half-staff beginning Saturday to honor and remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol complex and all public buildings and grounds statewide to be lowered to half-staff beginning Saturday, Nov. 25.

The former First Lady died at 96 at her home in Georgia on Sunday.

“First Lady Rosalynn Carter was a strong American woman who set a powerful example for us all to follow,” said Whitmer. “From her efforts as a pioneering advocate for mental health to the hard work she did building houses alongside her husband with Habitat for Humanity, Mrs. Carter dedicated her long life to making a real difference in other people’s lives. She and President Carter shared a 77-year marriage, an inspiring model for love and effective partnership. My thoughts—and those of the people of Michigan—are with President Carter, their four children, and their entire family.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

The governor’s office said flags should remain lowered until further notice, and they will issue a notification when a date is set for flags to be returned to full staff.

