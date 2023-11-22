Delata County thanks 2 Escanaba Area Public Schools employees

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week as people prepare for Thanksgiving, schools across the U.P. want to shine a light on a few special employees.

School staff members who aren’t teachers are always making a difference in students’ lives. Tom Jensen is a retired truck driver and has been a bus driver for the Escanaba Area Public Schools for six years. Every morning, he begins his workday around 5:45 a.m. Jensen said he has enjoyed watching all students slowly become more excited about school.

“When they first started riding my bus, they appeared to be a little distressed or a little afraid of going to a new school on a new bus, and after time when you greet them every morning and you spend time with them, then they appear to be coming up to the bus [less] anxious to come on to the bus and [less] anxious to go to school and that really rewarding,” said Jensen.

Jensen said he enjoys his four-hour break before he goes to pick up the high school and middle school students. He also said the kindergarten through second grade students have become his favorite group to drive.

“[They’re] just a ton of fun to be with. They are good friends with me and with each other, and if they are good and they all stay seated all day long on the ride home, then on Fridays we have suckers and other treats, and they get little rewards as well,” Jensen said.

Derek Bernson has been one of the Escanaba public school system’s maintenance workers and a part-time bus driver for three years. Bernson said every time he’s fixing something in the school, students make his day.

“I’ll be walking down the hallway and I get a lot of ‘hellos, heys,’ or ‘hey my favorite bus driver.’ It just feels good to know that you’re connecting with the kids, and it helps to have a younger guy like me relate so some of these kids in a way,” said Bernson.

Escanaba Area Public Schools Director of Operations Scott Petterson said he is blessed to have both Jensen and Bernson on his team.

“They show up very early in the morning and put up with picking up the kids in inclement weather through traffic and they have the best interest of the students for safety and everything in mind,” Petterson said. “Then they start it all again in the afternoon to make sure they all get home safely. "

The employees said they are just thankful they get the opportunity to impact students’ lives.

