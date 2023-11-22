DDA encourages shopping local during Small Business Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As many are looking for gifts this holiday season, the Marquette Downtown Development Authority wants you to look beyond big box stores.

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday in downtown Marquette. The DDA says small businesses rely on the holiday traffic to keep their doors open. The business outreach and promotions director for the Marquette DDA Michael Bradford says this event helps support the local economy.

“Studies have shown that when you purchase from your local business– if it’s a restaurant, if it’s a retailer, if it’s a service, more of that money stays here in this community. It circulates and basically recycles that money right here,” Bradford said.

Bradford urges anyone who can’t make it out to write a positive review of a local business on social media to help out this holiday season.

