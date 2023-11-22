DDA encourages shopping local during Small Business Saturday

The DDA says business rely on holiday shopping.
The DDA says business rely on holiday shopping.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As many are looking for gifts this holiday season, the Marquette Downtown Development Authority wants you to look beyond big box stores.

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday in downtown Marquette. The DDA says small businesses rely on the holiday traffic to keep their doors open. The business outreach and promotions director for the Marquette DDA Michael Bradford says this event helps support the local economy.

“Studies have shown that when you purchase from your local business– if it’s a restaurant, if it’s a retailer, if it’s a service, more of that money stays here in this community. It circulates and basically recycles that money right here,” Bradford said.

Bradford urges anyone who can’t make it out to write a positive review of a local business on social media to help out this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation

Latest News

The role will focus on a series of tasks aimed at enhancing the housing landscape of Marquette...
Antonio Adan appointed as Housing Specialist for Marquette County
One set of hearing aids are available for a nominated community member at both the business's...
Last chance to submit nominations for UP Audiology ‘Hearing for the Holidays’ event
The chapter is looking for donations of small cans and boxes of food in order to make it easier...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly requests canned food donations
Judge Mazzuchi will be the first female portrait to hang in the Marquette County Circuit Court.
Marquette County Circuit Court reveals portrait of Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi