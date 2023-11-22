Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteer drivers

A pile of kittens who need a ride to the vet.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers.

The shelter needs people to drive animals to and from vet appointments. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Marquette. Although it’s a volunteer position, the shelter does compensate drivers for their miles.

The shelter says drivers usually make a furry friend while driving the animals around.

“They enjoy it a lot, especially when they get to play with the animals,” said Greg Beatty, Alger County Animal Shelter president. “When they come back they’ll come in here and sometimes they won’t put them right back in the cage. They’ll just sit out here and play with them. That’s what everybody likes. They like to play with the kitties and the dogs.”

To volunteer to drive, call the shelter at (906) 387-4131 or click here or here.

