Wintry mix to dry out Wednesday -- before gusty, snow-showery Thanksgiving
Rain, freezing rain/drizzle and snow to brush the U.P. through early Wednesday -- lake effect snow chances Thursday to Friday.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
A band of snow, freezing rain and rain brushes Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. After the slippery, icy round, a brief dry period takes over the region Wednesday before another round of the wintry mix in the evening -- by way of a passing system based up in Hudson Bay. Following system passage, it’s period of sunny breaks, lake effect snow and cold gusty winds to bring about a chilly Thanksgiving in the U.P. Light snow chances overall this week, before a series of clipper systems from Canada bring moderate snowfall to the region Sunday through next Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle, rain brushing west to east through Wednesday morning; northwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: Upper 10s to Lower 30s (coldest interior west)
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with a wintry mix sweeping west to east later in the evening; breezy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold
>Highs: 30
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering in the afternoon; breezy and cold
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow towards afternoon; breezy
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold
>Highs: 20s/30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; windy and cold
>Highs: 20s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.