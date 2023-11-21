Wintry mix to dry out Wednesday -- before gusty, snow-showery Thanksgiving

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A band of snow, freezing rain and rain brushes Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. After the slippery, icy round, a brief dry period takes over the region Wednesday before another round of the wintry mix in the evening -- by way of a passing system based up in Hudson Bay. Following system passage, it’s period of sunny breaks, lake effect snow and cold gusty winds to bring about a chilly Thanksgiving in the U.P. Light snow chances overall this week, before a series of clipper systems from Canada bring moderate snowfall to the region Sunday through next Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle, rain brushing west to east through Wednesday morning; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 10s to Lower 30s (coldest interior west)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with a wintry mix sweeping west to east later in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering in the afternoon; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow towards afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s

