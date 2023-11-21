Wintry mix to dry out Wednesday -- before gusty, snow-showery Thanksgiving

Rain, freezing rain/drizzle and snow to brush the U.P. through early Wednesday -- lake effect snow chances Thursday to Friday.
Rain, freezing rain/drizzle and snow to brush the U.P. through early Wednesday -- lake effect snow chances Thursday to Friday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A band of snow, freezing rain and rain brushes Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. After the slippery, icy round, a brief dry period takes over the region Wednesday before another round of the wintry mix in the evening -- by way of a passing system based up in Hudson Bay. Following system passage, it’s period of sunny breaks, lake effect snow and cold gusty winds to bring about a chilly Thanksgiving in the U.P. Light snow chances overall this week, before a series of clipper systems from Canada bring moderate snowfall to the region Sunday through next Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle, rain brushing west to east through Wednesday morning; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 10s to Lower 30s (coldest interior west)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with a wintry mix sweeping west to east later in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering in the afternoon; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow towards afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Traffic control changes to occur in city of Marquette Tuesday
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally, Sept....
Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence

Latest News

Rain, freezing rain/drizzle and snow to brush the U.P. through early Wednesday -- lake effect...
Wintry mix to dry out Wednesday -- before a gusty, snow-showery Thanksgiving
rain/snow
Light mixture today & a wet mess south of the U.P.
rain/snow
Light rain/snow today then drier trend
Rain, snow, icy patches before tapering Wednesday -- then lake effect snow in the northwest...
Scattered mix Tuesday then lake effect snow for some towards Thanksgiving