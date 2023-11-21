Wakefield to open Old US-2 for snowmobile traffic

By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Wakefield will open Old US-2 to be used as a segment of snowmobile trail 2 again this season.

Old US-2 was first used as a reroute in 2022 after a local snowmobile club lost access to a portion of trail on private property.

According to Wakefield City Manager Robert Brown Jr., the city stepped in to help, but he said there were problems during the last season with the Old US-2 section of trail.

“Ultimately, the city council felt that trail was a little risky for them,” said Brown. “Some liability concerns vehicle traffic conflicts, so the city council revoked access back in March of 2023.”

One of the major issues is a section of Old US-2 where there’s only a five-foot difference between the guardrail on the north side of the road and the road itself. Additionally, the Gogebic Medical Care Facility brings plenty of traffic down the road. The city plans to post more signs to warn both snowmobilers and drivers about the oncoming traffic.

Brown says the city is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to find a permanent trail location.

“I think our primary goal at this point is to get snowmobile traffic off shared corridors with our vehicle traffic,” said Brown. “There’s a potential with the DNR to move that trail farther to the north into our rights-of-way, and develop an independent, separate trail from the road system itself.”

The city council voted unanimously to grant use of Old US-2 again this season as they work towards a more permanent solution.

