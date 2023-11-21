The UPside - Sparkies vs 906 Miners Charity Hockey Game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is the Sparkies vs 906 Miners Charity Hockey Game.

In October, local union electrical workers took on local union miners in a charity hockey game at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. The goal was to raise money for Project Jade, a nonprofit that creates and donates core communication boards for non-verbal children with special needs, so they can better communicate with their peers. The boards are donated to places like school playgrounds, parks, and medical facilities. With ticket sales, bucket raffles, a silent auction, a fifty-fifty raffle, and more, they raised $20,000 for Project Jade before expenses.

The first game was in 2022, with an idea from Collin Kerry, a friend of Jade’s mother, and an electrician. Collin took care of getting the game set up, while Project Jade took care of the fundraising. Sadly, Collin passed away in August, and this year’s game was done in his honor, even having his kids drop the puck.

Project Jade plans to keep the game going and spreading boards across Upper Michigan and beyond. For hosting a fun, family-friendly event while raising money for a great cause, the Sparkies vs. 906 Miners Charity Hockey game is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

