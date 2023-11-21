TV6′s Canathon: Escanaba’s Elmer’s County Market takes on food insecurity in 3-day drive

The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul are two nonprofits the supermarket contributes to year round.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon with Elmer's County Market's Kurt Strasler and the Salvation Army's Doug Winters.(TV6 News Team)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Canathon Day across the U.P., and Elmer’s County Market is turning TV6′s traditional day of food donations into three.

The Escanaba supermarket began collecting cans and other non-perishables for the food drive on Monday and will continue to do so until Wednesday.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon reports LIVE from Elmer’s County Market with store director Kurt Strasler and Captain Doug Winters of the Salvation Army to discuss TV6′s 2023 Canathon and how you can get involved.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE from Elmer's County Market to talk with store director Kurt Strasler and the Salvation Army's Doug Winters about TV6's Canathon.

Captain Winters says local food pantries have seen an uptick in need this year, and that donating to can drives like TV6′s Canathon can help individuals experiencing food insecurity live a more normal life.

All donations collected during TV6′s Canathon will be distributed to several food pantries in participating U.P. counties, including the Salvation Army.

Elmer’s County Market works year-round with nonprofits like the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul to help curb food insecurity by offering easy methods for customers to contribute. One way customers can help is by purchasing “donation bags” at the register, which help put money in the accounts of both nonprofits to buy certain foods not often received in food drives.

Tia Trudgeon is back with Elmer's Country Market's Kurt Strasler and Salvation Army's Captain Doug Winters to explore where Canathon donations go.

Elmer’s County Market is located at 412 N Lincoln Rd in Escanaba and will be accepting donations for TV6′s Canathon until Wednesday evening.

You can help keep TV6′s forty-year traditional Canathon by clicking here or texting CANATHON to 44321 to donate.

