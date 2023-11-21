TV6 Canathon Day: November 21, 2023
A one day effort to increase collections both online and at drop off locations to help feed a hungry neighbor
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The need is growing, says Dan Trotochaud of St. Vincent DePaul. He says there’s never been a more important time to give to the TV6 Canathon.
Trotochaud and TV6 Canathon Director Tony Stagliano stopped by the TV6 Morning News to kick off TV6 Canathon Day. Learn more about the effort and how to give.
Text 44321 or go to TV6canathon.com to make a donation
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.