TV6 Canathon Day: November 21, 2023

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The need is growing, says Dan Trotochaud of St. Vincent DePaul. He says there’s never been a more important time to give to the TV6 Canathon.

Trotochaud and TV6 Canathon Director Tony Stagliano stopped by the TV6 Morning News to kick off TV6 Canathon Day. Learn more about the effort and how to give.

Text 44321 or go to TV6canathon.com to make a donation

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.