TV6 Canathon Day encourages donations to help feed those in need

Food pantry shelves at the Marquette County Salvation Army
Food pantry shelves at the Marquette County Salvation Army(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The shelves are mostly stocked inside the Marquette County Salvation Army Food Pantry. The Salvation Army said the demand for its pantry is greater than ever.

“We have been seeing a consistent uptick of about 33 percent of those that we are serving in Marquette County and the central U.P. That has not stopped,” said Capt. Matthew Darrow, Marquette County Salvation Army Corps Officer & Pastor.

Darrow said hundreds rely on the pantry. While the shelves look stocked, he said that can change quickly.

“In a single day we had 20-plus families come through for the food pantry and cleaned us out pretty well in here,” Darrow said.

Since 1982, the TV6 Canathon has collected 4.7 million pounds of food for our community. The goal this year is to surpass the 5-million-pound milestone.

“We are asking people to make extra purchases when you are at the grocery store. We are asking people to make a little donation monetarily online. The need is great. The donations are steady, but we need a push,” said Tony Stagliano, TV6 Canathon Director.

Darrow said monetary donations can help the pantry meet community needs.

“If there is a very specific item that we need in the pantry that we are just not getting a lot donated in for, we can then go out and purchase that,” Darrow said.

The TV6 Canathon runs through December 1. You can donate online here.

