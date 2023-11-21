Travel Marquette Holiday Laser Show to begin on Thanksgiving

This year, the show will take place on the North side of the Ore Dock so people can watch from...
This year, the show will take place on the North side of the Ore Dock so people can watch from Mattson Lower Harbor Park.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holiday Laser Show will be shining over Marquette’s Lower Harbor Ore Dock starting on Thanksgiving.

This year, the show will take place on the north side of the Ore Dock so people can watch from Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

There will be QR codes that will be placed around the water. Click on the QR code and you can listen to the selected playlist of Christmas music that goes along with the lights.

Susan Estler, Travel Marquette CEO, said they decided on a laser show because this is typically the darkest time of the year, and the lights bring something new.

“We really wanted to do something that would give back to the community and we thought that doing something with lights on the Ore Dock would be quintessential Marquette and would be something that could only be done here in Marquette,” said Estler.

The shows will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, as well as on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Traffic control changes to occur in city of Marquette Tuesday
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally, Sept....
Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence

Latest News

Dozens of attendees gathered on the downtown pier, holding candles in remembrance of those who...
Keweenaw Queers group and supporters hold Trans Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil
The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be on Aug. 6, 2024.
Margaret Brumm announces campaign for Michigan 109th State House District Representative
This bill package comes as the democratic state legislature passed legislation earlier this...
Bill package makes it illegal for those convicted of domestic violence to buy firearms
NMU basketball
NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice