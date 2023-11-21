Travel Marquette Holiday Laser Show to begin on Thanksgiving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holiday Laser Show will be shining over Marquette’s Lower Harbor Ore Dock starting on Thanksgiving.

This year, the show will take place on the north side of the Ore Dock so people can watch from Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

There will be QR codes that will be placed around the water. Click on the QR code and you can listen to the selected playlist of Christmas music that goes along with the lights.

Susan Estler, Travel Marquette CEO, said they decided on a laser show because this is typically the darkest time of the year, and the lights bring something new.

“We really wanted to do something that would give back to the community and we thought that doing something with lights on the Ore Dock would be quintessential Marquette and would be something that could only be done here in Marquette,” said Estler.

The shows will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, as well as on New Year’s Eve.

