Stores bounce back this holiday season after supply chain challenges

Turkey
Turkey(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After several holidays with supply chain challenges, stores in the U.P. said they are ready for a rush of shoppers before Thanksgiving.

Super One in Negaunee and Meijer in Marquette Township have put the finishing touches to stocking their shelves. Meijer Store Director John Spaulding and Super One Assistant Store Manager Jeremy Richards both said the overall, stock is much better this year.

“Supply is just so much better than it has been in the last couple of years. There are a few odd things out there but for the most part, you will find what you need,” said Spaulding.

“This year, we haven’t had any issues getting any of the stuff like the past couple of years. The warehouse has been pretty much fully stocked,” said Richards.

Super One will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Meijer will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Richards encourages customers to shop sooner to make the process better.

“Don’t wait too long because everybody else has the same idea and that’s where we can run into a little issue. Get here as quick as you can to make sure you have the best choice and best variety,” said Richards.

Spaulding said the holiday season is the moment when the staff are the most important.

“We can take care of people’s needs, that’s really when it’s rewarding. I mean, truly, this is when we’re really essential because we are taking care of a lot of needs for our customers that can go home and be with their family and enjoy themselves,” said Spaulding.

Both stores said their staff are ready for anything this holiday season.

