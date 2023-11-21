Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan launch search for the next karate kid

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.(Chris Pizzello and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid, and both actors will reprise their roles for a new film coming out in 2024.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Macchio and Chan invited young martial artists to submit audition tapes to become the next karate kid.

Macchio, who starred in the titular role in the original “Karate Kid” film trilogy that began in 1984, continued portraying Daniel LaRusso – all grown up – in the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

The series, which recently announced its sixth and final season, follows middle-aged Daniel and his childhood rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and their competing dojos.

In the 2010 film remake, martial arts icon Chan starred as Mr. Han, a kung fu master based on the original trilogy’s Mr. Miyagi.

Macchio and Chan will reprise their roles in the new movie, set for release on Dec. 13, 2024.

The film from Sony Pictures will be written by Rob Lieber, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

“That’s right, the global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” Macchio says in the YouTube video. “So, let’s wax on, wax off, everybody.”

Filmmakers are searching for an actor to play Li Fong, a Chinese or mixed-race Chinese boy between 15 and 17 years old who speaks fluent English.

According to the casting notice, conversational Mandarin is a strong plus, as is experience in martial arts, gymnastics or dance. No acting experience is required.

Interested actors can submit their audition tapes at KarateKidCasting.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Traffic control changes to occur in city of Marquette Tuesday
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally, Sept....
Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
This year, the show will take place on the North side of the Ore Dock so people can watch from...
Travel Marquette Holiday Laser Show to begin on Thanksgiving
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Dozens of attendees gathered on the downtown pier, holding candles in remembrance of those who...
Keweenaw Queers group and supporters hold Trans Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil
The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be on Aug. 6, 2024.
Margaret Brumm announces campaign for Michigan 109th State House District Representative