No injuries reported in logging truck fire in Wells Township

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a motor vehicle fire in Wells Township Monday afternoon.

According to investigators at 4:43 p.m., the Escanaba Department of Public Safety was dispatched to US-2 and 41 east of I Road for a report of a logging truck on fire.

When officers arrived on scene, the cab of the semi was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to the full load of wood the truck was carrying.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted on the scene by the Ford River Twp. Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Gene’s Towing and Delta County Central Dispatch.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

