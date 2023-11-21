NMU men’s, women’s basketball games moved to PEIF until further notice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All Northern Michigan University men’s and women’s basketball will play their games in the Physical Education Instructional Facility (PEIF) until further notice.

According to a press release from the university, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Berry sustained damage to the floor.

If you already have tickets, your tickets are still valid for the games. Just show them at the door as usual. Any questions or concerns regarding ticketing to the games, please contact the Ticket Office at (906) 227-1032 or tickets@nmu.edu.

