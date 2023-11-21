Negaunee Fire Department shares tips on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving

For a grease fire, never use water, turn off the burner and cover the flame with a lid.
For a grease fire, never use water, turn off the burner and cover the flame with a lid.(Heidi Schmidt | Olathe Fire Department)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department is sharing some tips to stay safe this Thanksgiving.

Mason Tompkins, Negaunee City Fire Department secretary and firefighter, said for regular cooking, the fire department recommends that you always use a clean surface, keep dish towels away from burners and clean up spilled food immediately.

Tompkins said if you’re deep frying a turkey outside, you should make sure you’re far enough away from buildings, don’t overfill the pot with oil, turn the heat off while you’re inserting the food that you’re deep frying and make sure there is no water on the food item.

Tompkins reminds that oil and water don’t mix.

“If there’s any moisture on the food before it goes into the deep fryer it can expand at high rates over a great surface area so it can cause the oil to boil over,” said Tompkins.

If a grease fire occurs, never use water, turn off the burner and cover the flame with a lid if you’re able.

If you’re unable to do so, get everyone out of the building and call first responders.

Tompkins said most fire departments in the U.P. have an on-call system, so even if firefighters are enjoying the holiday they will respond if a call comes in.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Traffic control changes to occur in city of Marquette Tuesday
Join the TV6 weather team as they break down what to expect during the 2023-2024 winter season....
TV6 Weather Special: Your outlook for Winter 2023-2024
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally, Sept....
Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence

Latest News

Fire
No injuries reported in logging truck fire in Wells Township
Brumm
Tensions high in townhall about energy laws
Chef Nathan Mileski joins Elizabeth and Tia on Upper Michigan Today to make non-traditional...
Shake up your Thanksgiving dinner with these unique side dishes
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we are shining a light on some jobs in schools that don’t...
Giving thanks to 2 Woodland Elementary School staff members