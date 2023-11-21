Negaunee Fire Department shares tips on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department is sharing some tips to stay safe this Thanksgiving.

Mason Tompkins, Negaunee City Fire Department secretary and firefighter, said for regular cooking, the fire department recommends that you always use a clean surface, keep dish towels away from burners and clean up spilled food immediately.

Tompkins said if you’re deep frying a turkey outside, you should make sure you’re far enough away from buildings, don’t overfill the pot with oil, turn the heat off while you’re inserting the food that you’re deep frying and make sure there is no water on the food item.

Tompkins reminds that oil and water don’t mix.

“If there’s any moisture on the food before it goes into the deep fryer it can expand at high rates over a great surface area so it can cause the oil to boil over,” said Tompkins.

If a grease fire occurs, never use water, turn off the burner and cover the flame with a lid if you’re able.

If you’re unable to do so, get everyone out of the building and call first responders.

Tompkins said most fire departments in the U.P. have an on-call system, so even if firefighters are enjoying the holiday they will respond if a call comes in.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.